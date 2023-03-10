Prime Video announced new seasons of James May’s Oh Cook! and Our Man In…

May celebrating Holi festival in Udaipur. Image: Amazon

Amazon has confirmed that James May will return for two more series of his Prime Video shows, Our Man In… and Oh Cook!

Following his trips to Japan and Italy, the next instalment of Our Man In… will see the popular presenter travel to India where he’ll make an epic adventure across 3,000 miles.

Starting his journey in Mumbai, May will travel north through Udaipur to experience Holi festival, before he heads into Rajasthan. He’ll then cover the “golden triangle”of Delhi, Agra and Jaipur before following the Ganges eastwards to the holy city of Varanasi.

Next, a trip to Kolkata, followed by the Himalayan foothills around Darjeeling, before ending his journey in the natural wonders of the Sundarbans.

The series is filming now and will launch in early 2024.

May will also continue his gastronomical adventures in the kitchen as he attempts to make cuisines from around the world in Oh Cook! Series Two, which will stream from May 24th.

“I’ve been to India before, and it’s mesmerising. I can’t wait to go back for Series Three of Our Man In…,” said May. “And for Oh Cook! fans, it’s also the perfect opportunity to perfect my daal.”

“We asked Our Man In… fans what they would like to see next, and this fabulous journey was the clear favourite,” said Dan Grabiner, head of Originals, UK & Northern Europe, Prime Video. “We can’t wait to get James and the team back out there for another adventure.”