Prime Video Announces New All or Nothing Original Series with Juventus

Amazon’s Prime Video has unveiled a new series of All or Nothing Original Series following Juventus through the current 2020/21 season.

All or Nothing: Juventus will take viewers on a behind the scenes journey with the illustrious, iconic football club during a pivotal season and follow all of the key events, including the arrival of Andrea Pirlo as the club’s new Head Coach.

The cameras will be inside the Allianz Stadium, their world-leading training facilities in Turin and, away from the pitch, the docu-series will focus on the unique aspects of the Club Bianconero [“white and black”] and of its identity; deeply-rooted in Italian culture and history, though always looking to the future.

“We are extremely proud to be among the international partners of the All or Nothing franchise,” comments Giorgio Ricci, Juventus’ Chief Revenue Officer

“This represents another step forward in the constant evolution of our Club. The collaboration with Amazon Prime Video is a perfect fit between two successful brands with a global reach and a continuous desire to challenge, change and create in an innovative way.

“We look forward to showing the world what the Juventus brand really is and what really means, with the undisputed quality and unique touch of the All or Nothing series”.

“We are thrilled to start this journey with such a prestigious football club as Juventus and to offer the Italian and international audience an extraordinary, unprecedented look at one of the most exciting teams on earth,” added Nicole Morganti, Head of Amazon Originals, Italy.

“All or Nothing is now a franchise defined by its outstanding production quality and unique access, and this will follow in the footsteps of previous successful series.

“We can’t wait for Prime members worldwide to fully experience the daily challenges that this team of first class champions will face through this epic season.”

The new series will launch exclusively on Prime Video this year in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.