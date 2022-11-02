Prime Video releases trailer for Asa Butterfield and Cora Kirk’s Your Christmas Or Mine?

Asa Butterfield and Cora Kirk lead an all-star cast in Your Christmas Or Mine?, a new British comedy movie coming to Prime Video on 2nd December.

Joining them are Alex Jennings, David Bradley, Harriet Walters, Angela Griffin, Natalie Gumede, Lucien Laviscount and Ram John Holder.

Students Hayley (Kirk) and James (Butterfield) are young and in love. After saying goodbye for Christmas at a London train station, they both make the same mad split-second decision to swap trains and surprise each other.

Passing each other in the station, they are completely unaware that they have just swapped Christmases.

Hayley arrives at a vast mansion in a small village in the Gloucester countryside to find a place where Christmas does not exist, whilst James heads north to a small semi-detached in Macclesfield and steps into the warm and chaotic pandemonium that only a large family Christmas can bring.

When the entire country is blanketed in the biggest snowfall on record, our star-crossed lovers are trapped at the most manic time of the year. Will they be able to swap back in time for Christmas Day? And will Hayley and James’ fledgling relationship make it through to the New Year?