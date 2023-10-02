Your Christmas Or Mine 2 – Prime Video reveals airdate for Asa Butterfield and Cora Kirk’s new film

Asa Butterfield as James & Cora Kirk as Hayley. Image: Prime Video

Asa Butterfield and Cora Kirk return to Prime Video on December 8th with Your Christmas Or Mine 2 – their much-anticipated sequel to last year’s festive hit movie.

Also returning are Alex Jennings, Daniel Mays, David Bradley, Angela Griffin, Natalie Gumede while Jane Krakowski joins the cast for the second instalment.

Synopsis:

It’s the most wonderful time of the year … but will it be for James and Hayley?

James’ father has invited the Taylors to spend Christmas in a luxury ski resort in the Austrian Alps, so they can meet his new American girlfriend. However, Hayley’s dad Geoff insisted on handling his family’s side of the booking and something clearly got lost in translation.

After a mix-up with transport at the airport, the two tribes end up at each other’s accommodations, on different sides of a valley and opposite ends of the Tripadvisor ratings scale. Can Hayley and James’ relationship survive another turbulent family Christmas, or has their future together gone off-piste?