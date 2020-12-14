Prime Video comes to Sky Q while Fire TV owners can now access Now TV

Sky and Amazon have struck a “long-term” deal which will see Prime Video launch on Sky Q set top boxes and Now TV devices, while owners of Amazon’s Fire TV devices will be able to watch Now TV.

The Prime Video app will offer complete access to the service, including Amazon’s optional subscription channels and digital movie purchases and rentals.

The rollout starts for UK customers from today, December 14th.

Stephen van Rooyen, EVP & CEO UK & Europe Sky said: “Sky Q customers are receiving an early Christmas present on their boxes this year in the form of Amazon Prime Video.”

“Anyone who needs to get stuck into something new after The Undoing on Sky Atlantic will now be able to flip right over to The Boys on Prime Video, without ever leaving Sky Q.

“I’m delighted that this deal will give even more people access to our brilliant Now TV and Sky Ticket apps through Amazon Fire TV devices and Fire TV Edition.”

Jay Marine, Vice President for Prime Video Worldwide, said: “We’re pleased to be bringing our Prime Video app to Sky Q and Now TV devices in time for the holidays.”

“With winter settling in, and our new binge-watch obsession The Wilds about to launch, it’s a perfect time for Sky customers to catch up on our award-winning Prime Video TV shows, movies, and live sport, including Prime Video’s exclusive live broadcasts of 20 English Premier League games this December.

“Plus, with Now TV launching on Fire TV – customers in the UK have never had it better when it comes to choosing what to watch however they are watching.”