Prime Video commissions Paul Pogba docuseries

Amazon has commissioned a new docuseries following Paul Pogba which launch exclusively on Prime Video next year.

Prime members will discover Pogba’s world through previously unreleased footage from his childhood and conversations with his family, friends and teammates. Fans will also learn more about his life, passions and accomplishments, looking at the key moments on his journey that led to him becoming one of the most influential football players and icons in the world.

“Paul Pogba is one of the most prominent talents of his time, so we are thrilled to be collaborating with him with an overall deal and his series The Pogmentary,” said Georgia Brown, Head of European Originals, Amazon Studios.

“We all know Paul for what he can do on a football pitch, but his influence reaches much further, and he is without doubt an icon for an entire generation. Through the unprecedented access afforded to us, Prime Video will show the man behind the fame, delving into his life off the pitch and letting him tell his story in his own words.”

“Paul Pogba has such an inspiring story of how, with hard work, passion, and the support of a loving family, any goal can be within reach,” said Thomas Dubois, Head of French Amazon Originals for Prime Video.

“This is exactly the kind of story we want to tell on Prime Video; and exactly the type of ambitious, once-in-a-generation talented people we want to highlight in our docuseries. This unique, behind-the-scenes look at Paul Pogba’s life will captivate Prime members in France and around the world.”