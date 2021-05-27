Prime Video confirms airdate for Modern Love Season 2

Amazon has announced that Modern Love Season 2 will launch on Friday 13th August exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Inspired by The New York Times column of the same name, the series is comprised of eight half-hour episodes, all which will be released together on the same day.

Tobias Menzies and Sophie Okonedo join the previously announced cast which includes Gbenga Akinnagbe (The Deuce), Susan Blackwell (Madam Secretary), Screen Actors Guild Award nominee Lucy Boynton (Bohemian Rhapsody), Tom Burke (Mank), Zoe Chao (Love Life), Maria Dizzia (Orange is the New Black), Academy Award nominee Minnie Driver (Cinderella), newcomer Grace Edwards, Dominique Fishback (Judas and the Black Messiah), Tony Award nominee Kathryn Gallagher (Jagged Little Pill), Emmy Award nominee Kit Harington (Game of Thrones), Screen Actors Guild Award nominee Garrett Hedlund (Mudbound), Telci Huynh (God Friended Me),Tony Award winner Nikki M. James (Book of Mormon), Aparna Nancherla (Corporate), Larry Owens (High Maintenance), Zane Pais (Room 104), Academy Award winner Anna Paquin (Flack), Isaac Powell (Dear Evan Hansen), Ben Rappaport (For the People), Milan Ray (Troop Zero), Jack Reynor (Midsommar), Golden Globe Award winner Miranda Richardson (Stronger), Marquis Rodriguez (When They See Us), James Scully (You S2), Zuzanna Szadkowski (Gossip Girl), Lulu Wilson (The Glorias), Don Wycherley (Wild Mountain Thyme), and Jeena Yi (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt).