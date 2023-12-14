Prime Video confirms Good Omens will return for a third season

Michael Sheen (Aziraphale) and David Tennant (Crowley) in season two of Good Omens. Image credit: Mark Mainz/Prime Video/Amazon Studios.

Prime Video and Neil Gaiman have confirmed that Good Omens, the series inspired by Gaiman and the late Sir Terry Pratchett’s much-loved novel, will return for a third and final season.

Starring Michael Sheen and David Tennant, the first series saw fussy angel and rare-book dealer Aziraphale (Sheen) and fast-living demon Crowley (Tennant) join forces to ward off Armageddon.

A hit with audiences around the world when it debuted in 2019, the show’s success saw it recommissioned for a second season which premiered in July 2023 and explored storylines that went beyond the original source material to illuminate the duo’s enduring friendship.

Gaiman says the third season will bring to life a conversation from almost 35 years ago when he and Pratchett mapped out what happens next to the characters.

He said: “I’m so happy finally to be able to finish the story Terry and I plotted in 1989 and in 2006.

“Terry was determined that if we made Good Omens for television, we could take the story all the way to the end. Season One was all about averting Armageddon, dangerous prophecies, and the End of the World.

“Season Two was sweet and gentle, although it may have ended less joyfully than a certain Angel and Demon might have hoped.

“Now in Season Three, we will deal once more with the end of the world. The plans for Armageddon are going wrong. Only Crowley and Aziraphale working together can hope to put it right. And they aren’t talking.”

Vernon Sanders, head of television at Amazon MGM Studios, said: “Good Omens has checked every box for a clever, witty, and funny comedy that not only made it a success on Prime Video, but also made ‘goodness’ watchable and fun thanks to Neil and Terry’s immense creativity.

“The final season is sure to be packed with the same dynamic energy that our global customers have come to enjoy.”