Prime Video confirms Jack Ryan season three launch date

The third season of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan will debut on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide on December 21st.

Starring John Krasinski, the action-thriller’s new season finds Jack Ryan on the run and in a race against time when he’s wrongly implicated in a larger conspiracy and suddenly finds himself a fugitive out in the cold.

Now, wanted by both the CIA and an international rogue faction that he has uncovered, Jack is forced underground, crisscrossing Europe, trying to stay alive, while preventing a massive global conflict.

In addition to Krasinski, also returning for the third season are Wendell Pierce as James Greer and Michael Kelly as Mike November. Joining the cast are Nina Hoss as Alena Kovac and Betty Gabriel as Elizabeth Wright.