Prime Video confirms premiere date for Rachel Weisz’s Dead Ringers

Rachel Weisz’s Dead Ringers, a six-part take on 1988 thriller from David Cronenberg, will debut on Prime Video on April 21st.

Weisz stars in the double-lead roles of Elliot and Beverly Mantle, twins who share everything: drugs, lovers, and an unapologetic desire to do whatever it takes—including pushing the boundaries of medical ethics—in an effort to challenge antiquated practices and bring women’s health care to the forefront.

The series’ ensemble cast includes Britne Oldford as Genevieve, Poppy Liu as Greta, Michael Chernus as Tom, Jennifer Ehle as Rebecca, and Emily Meade as Susan.

Dead Ringers is co-produced by Amazon Studios and Annapurna Television.