Prime Video confirms Star Trek: Lower Decks return date

Amazon has confirmed that the second season of Star Trek: Lower Decks will debut on Prime Video on Friday 13th August, with episodes rolling out weekly.

The animated series is available to Prime subscribers in multiple territories around the world, including the UK, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Japan, and India.

Developed by Emmy Award winner Mike McMahan (Rick and Morty, Solar Opposites), Star Trek: Lower Decks focuses on the support crew serving on one of Starfleet’s least important ships, the U.S.S. Cerritos, in 2380.

The crew residing in the “lower decks” includes Ensign Beckett Mariner, voiced by Tawny Newsome, Ensign Brad Boimler, voiced by Jack Quaid, Ensign Tendi, voiced by Noël Wells and Ensign Rutherford, voiced by Eugene Cordero.

The ship’s bridge crew include Captain Carol Freeman, voiced by Dawnn Lewis, Commander Jack Ransom, voiced by Jerry O’Connell and Doctor T’Ana, voiced by Gillian Vigman.