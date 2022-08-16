Prime Video confirms The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power release schedule

Prime Video has confirmed that all episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, its much-anticipated series based on the works of J.R.R. Tolkien, will stream at the same time around the world, allowing fans to experience them simultaneously.

Produced by Amazon Studios, the series is billed as “an epic and ambitious telling of J.R.R. Tolkien’s fabled Second Age of Middle-earth”.

The first two episodes will premiere on 1 September/2 September, dependent on the viewer’s time zone with the remainder following a weekly, single-episode rollout. The finale of the eight-episode first season will air on October 14th.

Week One Timings:

6 p.m. PDT // Thursday, September 1

9 p.m. EDT // Thursday, September 1

2 a.m. UK // Friday, September 2

3 a.m. CEST // Friday, September 2

5:30 a.m. IST // Friday, September 2

10 a.m. JST // Friday, September 2

11 a.m. AU // Friday, September 2

1 p.m. NZ // Friday, September 2



Week Two Timings Through to Season Finale:

9 p.m. PDT // Thursdays

12 a.m. EDT // Fridays

1 a.m. Brazil // Fridays

5 a.m. UK // Fridays

6 a.m. CEST // Fridays

9:30 a.m. IST // Fridays

1 p.m. JST // Fridays

2 p.m. AU // Fridays

4 p.m. NZ // Fridays