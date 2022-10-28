Prime Video confirms third series of Clarkson’s Farm

Production is underway on a third series of Clarkson’s Farm, the hit farming series from Jeremy Clarkson and Prime Video.

The show’s debut series proved an instant hit as audiences flocked to see Clarkson contend with the worst farming weather in decades, misbehaving animals, unresponsive crops and the pandemic all as he tried to learn how to manage his farm, Diddly Squat.

Throughout the ups and downs, Clarkson was assisted by tractor driver Kaleb, stone wall favourite Gerald, advisor ‘Cheerful’ Charlie, and Lisa, his better-half-turned-farm-shop-keeper.

In addition to audience success, the series was widely praised by farming figures for raising the profile of issues faced by the sector and led to Clarkson being named the National Farmers’ Union’s 2021 Farming Champion.

A second series is due for release “in early 2023” and will see the introduction of new animals and crops, Clarkson’s dealings with the local council as he attempts to launch a restaurant, and Kaleb yet again saving the day on numerous occasions.

The series also examines the impact of the current economy on British farmers.

Filming for the third series is taking place over the course of an entire farming year, giving viewers a more in-depth look at the unpredictable world of British farming as Clarkson tries using 513 currently unfarmed acres to turn a profit.

Viewers can expect more agricultural antics and typical Clarkson-crafted schemes, as the team invent new and creative ways to use the other half of the farm.

“I’m genuinely thrilled that we are doing a third season of Clarkson’s Farm. I’ve had some great new ideas, all of which have made Charlie, Lisa and Kaleb deeply unhappy,” said Clarkson.

Dan Grabiner, head of UK Originals, Amazon Studios, added: “Thank you Kaleb, Lisa, Gerald, and Charlie for making sure Jeremy doesn’t completely muck it up.”

“Watching Clarkson’s Farm grow from an intimate glimpse into British farming to a global sensation has been a delight. We’re thrilled to be continuing the story year after year as the plot thickens for our favourite farmers.”