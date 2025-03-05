Prime Video is using AI to dub selected content

Amazon’s Prime Video is to harness the power of AI to dub selected licensed movies and series which would otherwise only be available in their original language.

The streaming service is running a pilot which brings dubbing in English and Latin American Spanish to 12 licensed movies and series for viewers in select countries and regions.

Amazon describes the pilot as “a hybrid approach to dubbing in which localization professionals collaborate with AI to ensure quality control.”

It adds: “AI-aided processes like this one, which incorporate the right amount of human expertise, can enable localization for titles that would not otherwise be accessible to customers.”

Raf Soltanovich, VP of technology at Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios said: “At Prime Video, we believe in improving customers’ experience with practical and useful AI innovation.

“AI-aided dubbing is only available on titles that do not have dubbing support, and we are eager to explore a new way to make series and movies more accessible and enjoyable.”