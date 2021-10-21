SPI’s Dizi is heading to Mitele Plus in Spain and Andorra

SPI/FilmBox has stuck a deal with Mediaset España’s streaming service Mitele Plus to bring SPI’s premium drama brand Dizi to Spain and Andorra.

The deal will make hundreds of hours of Turkish drama series available with Spanish dubbing to Mitele Plus subscribers.



“Dizi has achieved remarkable success globally since its launch, which reflects our commitment to always providing a good story to our audiences through our brand,” said Berk Uziyel, CEO at SPI International.

“Through our partnership with Mitele Plus subscribers can enjoy some of the most unique and critically-acclaimed drama series with 100% Spanish dubbing,” added Uziyel.