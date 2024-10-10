Apple TV+ is heading to Prime Video in the US

Prime Video customers in the US will soon be able to add Apple TV+, the iPad and iPhone maker’s streaming service, to their subscription.

The service, which is home to a raft of original comedy and drama series including Shrinking, The Morning Show, Severance, Foundation, Silo, and Slow Horses, will be available as an add-on channel later this month.

Add-on channels are available to watch via the Prime Video app which comes pre-installed in Smart TVs from most major brands and is also available on streaming devices from Amazon, Roku and Apple plus movies and tablets.

While initially only available for customers the US, it’s been confirmed that the tie-up will roll out to additional territories at a later date.

Mike Hopkins, Senior Vice President and Head of Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios, said: “Prime Video is a first-stop entertainment destination offering a wide selection of premium programming including Amazon MGM Studios Originals, live sports, licensed movies and series, the industry’s largest catalog of titles to rent or buy, and over 100 additional streaming subscriptions.

“As we continue to expand our offering and make it easy for customers to personalize their streaming experience directly in one app, we are proud to welcome Apple TV+ and its popular and critically-acclaimed shows, films and events to Prime Video.”

Eddy Cue, Apple’s SVP of Services, added: “We want to make Apple TV+ and its award-winning library of series and films from the world’s greatest storytellers available to as many viewers as possible.

“We’re thrilled that Prime Video will now offer Apple TV+, giving viewers an incredible breadth of viewing options.”