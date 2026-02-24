Prime Video sets date for new Nippon Sangoku series

Prime Video customers outside Japan will be able to stream new anime series Nippon Sangoku The Three Nations of the Crimson Sun from April 5th.

The series is based on the manga by Ikka Matsuki and hails from Director Kazuaki Terasawa and leading Animation studio Studio Kafka.

Its story depicts the near future of Japan, where revolution arose from nuclear war, natural disasters, and corrupt governance, where civilization has collapsed.

The nation has split into three, entering an era of warring states vying for supremacy. Aoteru Misumi, once a humble local government official, aims for the “reunification of Japan,” rising through the ranks with his vast knowledge and exceptional eloquence.

The legend of the man who would later be called a genius military strategist begins…

“We are thrilled to bring Nippon Sangoku to Prime Video customers worldwide,” said Nicole Clemens, Vice President of International Originals, Amazon MGM Studios.

“We aim to create a destination where a wider range of customers can enjoy high-quality anime content with distinctive storytelling that will captivate audiences globally.”

Kazuaki Terasawa added: “This anime is set 100 years in the future in Japan, where civilization has been rolled back to the Meiji era through violent revolution. I hope audiences will enjoy this story where the future and past intersect in the same picture.”