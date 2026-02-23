Scream 7 gets final trailer ahead of cinema debut

Ghostface in Paramount Pictures and Spyglass Media Group’s “Scream 7.” © 2025 Paramount Pictures. Ghost Face is a Registered Trademark of Fun World Div., Easter Unlimited, Inc. ©1999. All Rights Reserved.”.

A new – and final – trailer has been released for Scream 7 which lands in UK cinemas on February 27th.

After missing the franchise’s previous instalment Neve Campbell returns as Ghostface’s original nemesis, Sidney Prescott.

Directed by Scream creator Kevin Williamson, the film sees Sidney set out to put an end to the bloodshed once and for all after a new Ghostface killer emerges in the quiet town where she’s built a new life.

Series stalwarts Courteney Cox Mason Gooding, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Roger L. Jackson, and David Arquette are also back.

They’re joined by Isabel May – star of Yellowstone prequel 1883 – plus Anna Camp, Joel McHale, Mckenna Grace, Michelle Randolph, Jimmy Tatro, Asa Germann, Celeste O’Connor, Sam Rechner, Ethan Embry, Tim Simons and Mark Consuelos.