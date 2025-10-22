New Foundation game launches on mobiles and PC

A new strategy game based on Isaac Asimov’s iconic, Hugo Award–winning Foundation book series is now available on iOS and Android and on PC.

Foundation: Galactic Frontier hails from independent game studio FunPlus and has been developed in collaboration with Paramount Television Studios, home of the Foundation IP.

Launched as a beta in late 2024, the final release of the game invites players to step into the role of a “trader,” building a crew and exploring the far reaches of space.

FunPlus says: “Featuring large-scale real-time battles, innovative visual design, and rich storytelling, Foundation: Galactic Frontier offers an immersive RPG narrative experience designed to captivate both fans of the series and new sci-fi enthusiasts alike.”