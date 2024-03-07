Prime Video orders fourth and final season of Upload

Robbie Amell (Nathan), Andy Allo (Nora) in Upload. Image credit: Liane Hentscher/Prime Video

Prime Video has confirmed that sci-fi comedy series Upload will return for a fourth and final season.

Starring Andy Allo and Robbie Amell, the show is set in a technologically advanced future where holographic phones, self-driving vehicles and 3D food printers are the norm and instead of dying, you’re “uploaded” to a virtual reality afterlife where you can enjoy all the comforts of a world-class resort – provided you can afford it.

Season three, which debuted last October, culminated in a jaw dropping finale and the show’s renewal means fans are certain to find out what happens next.

Show creator and writer Greg Daniels said: “When I conceived Upload many years ago, I had the story arced out over four seasons, so I am thrilled to make the ending the fans deserve and the characters and creative team have been working towards.”

Vernon Sanders, head of television at Amazon MGM Studios, added: “I’m thrilled to share that Upload will return to Prime Video for a fourth and final installment. We are grateful to Greg and the fantastic team behind the series and while goodbyes are bittersweet, we know that the series will be uploaded to its well-deserved idealistic after-life.”