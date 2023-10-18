Prime Video orders US version of The 1% Club 

Prime Video has ordered a US version of hit quiz The 1% Club for its subscribers in the US and Canada.

Created by Dean Nabarro and Andy Auerbach at Magnum Media, the show tests how contestants’ brains work through a series of questions based on a scientific survey of the general public, moving from those answered correctly by the largest number through to a final question which only the cleverest 1% answered correctly.

The series is distributed internationally by BBC Studios which exists to generate commercial revenue to support the BBC’s core functions.

Aired by ITV in the UK where its second run achieved a 31% audience share, The 1% Club has proven popular with international buyers with local versions being produced in the Netherlands, Australia, Germany, France, Israel, Spain and Turkey.

Lauren Anderson, head of AVOD Original Content and Unscripted Programming, Amazon MGM Studios, said: “We’re excited to partner with Dean, Andy, and BBC Studios to bring their global hit series – an addictive, family-friendly, and purely enjoyable show – to our US and Canadian Prime Video customers.”

Valerie Bruce, General Manager, BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions, said: “The 1% Club has captivated millions across the globe through BBC Studios’ success bringing the hit format to a wide array of international markets outside the UK in just the past few years, and we’re now poised for a major expansion with our upcoming launch of a fresh, new version of the break-out series on Prime Video.

“The powerful global response to The 1% Club is proof positive that the format has undeniable audience appeal, and we’re thrilled to partner with Amazon to introduce this global sensation to the US and Canada.”