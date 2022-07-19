Prime Video releases full trailer for All or Nothing: Arsenal

Prime Video has released the first full trailer for its highly anticipated Amazon UK Original documentary series All or Nothing: Arsenal which will be available to stream from August 4th.

Narrated by award-winning actor and Arsenal fan Daniel Kaluuya, the series will take viewers behind the curtain during a crucial season at one of the world’s biggest football clubs, as Arsenal focus their efforts on challenging for domestic success and returning to elite European competition.

As well as capturing the highs and lows of life at the Emirates Stadium and the Arsenal Training Centre, the All or Nothing cameras will follow Arsenal’s squad away from the pitch to examine the daily challenges faced by elite athletes throughout a demanding calendar of high-pressure competition.

The full episode release schedule is as follows: