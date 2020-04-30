Prime Video Releases Hanna Season 2 Teaser Trailer

Amazon Prime Video has released the teaser trailer for Hanna season two, which arrives globally on the service on Friday 3rd July 2020

Based on Joe Wright’s acclaimed 2011 film, the series follows the journey of Hanna (Esmé Creed-Miles) as she evades the relentless pursuit of a sinister government agency and tries to unearth the truth behind who she is.

Following her discovery at the end of season one, Hanna now knows she is not the only young woman with unparalleled skill and elite training.

Mireille Enos returns as CIA operative Marissa Wiegler while Dermot Mulroney (My Best Friend’s Wedding) joins the series as Utrax overseer John Carmichael.