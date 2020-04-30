Prime Video Releases Homecoming Season 2 Trailer

Amazon has released a new trailer for the second series of Homecoming which debuts on Prime Video on 22nd May 2020.

Season two stars Janelle Monáe (Moonlight) whose character wakes in a rowboat adrift a lake, with no memory of how she got there or who she is.

Her ensuing search for identity will lead her into the heart of the Geist Group, the unconventional wellness company behind the Homecoming Initiative.

Stephan James (Race) reprises his role as Walter Cruz, who is trying to build a new life following the traumas of war and the Homecoming Initiative, when he begins to realise that there’s an even more insidious version of the programme underway – if only he can remember.

Also back is Hong Chau as Audrey Temple, an anonymous underling at Geist who finds herself thrust into unexpected positions at the top of the corporate ladder.

Joining the cast for season 2 are Oscar-winner Chris Cooper (Breach) as Leonard Geist, the company’s eccentric founder; and Emmy-winner Joan Cusack (Shameless) as Francine Bunda, an equally eccentric military woman.