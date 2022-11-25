Prime Video releases teaser for Marc Márquez: All In 

Prime Video has released the teaser trailer for Marc Márquez: All In, its upcoming documentary series following the eight-time MotoGP world champion as he returns to the sport following an injury.

Produced by Fast Brothers in collaboration with Red Bull Media House, TBS and DORNA, the five-part series is set to stream in February 2023 on Prime Video across more than 200 countries and territories worldwide.

Synopsis:

After being unable to compete at the highest level for two years due to injury, Marc starts the 2022 season with a single goal: to return to his previous level and become the best driver in history. In pursuit of this, Marc decides to leave his hometown and his family to embark on a new adventure in Madrid and be closer to his medical team.

On this journey Marc is faced with a dilemma and must decide whether to continue competing at half-throttle or have additonal surgery. He takes the decision to stop, so that he can come back as the rider he has always been. “Happiness has always made me be able to win“, admits the eight-time world champion.

Through unprecedented access, the docuseries shows Marc’s most personal side: the ongoing risks of surgery and the long road of recovery, the suffering of a champion not able to compete at his highest level, the ongoing support of his family and friends… but above all, his ability to overcome adversity and challenge for pódiums once again. Marc also looks back at some of the key moments in his career, which have made him one of the best riders in history.