Prime Video releases trailer for All or Nothing: Arsenal

Prime Video has released the first-look teaser for the highly anticipated Amazon UK Original documentary series All or Nothing: Arsenal which is being narrated by award-winning actor and Arsenal fan, Daniel Kaluuya.

The streaming service has also revealed that the first three episodes will launch exclusively on Prime Video on Thursday 4th August with new episodes following each week through to Thursday 18th August.

The series will take viewers behind the curtain during a crucial season at one of the world’s biggest football clubs, as Arsenal focus their efforts on challenging for domestic success and returning to elite European competition.

As well as capturing the highs and lows of life at the Emirates Stadium and the Arsenal Training Centre, the All or Nothing cameras will follow Arsenal’s squad away from the pitch to examine the daily challenges faced by elite athletes throughout a demanding calendar of high-pressure competition.

The full episode release schedule is as follows: