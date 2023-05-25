Prime Video renews Russo Brothers spy drama Citadel

Courtesy of Prime

Citadel, the Prime Video spy thriller starring Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, has been renewed for a second season. The news comes ahead of the debut season’s finale which will be available to stream from Friday 26th May.

Also starring Stanley Tucci and Lesley Manville, the series is executive produced by the Russo Brothers and will serve as the spearhead for a new global franchise, with local tie-ins already in production in Italy and India.

To mark the first season’s completion, its opening episode will be available to stream for free via both Prime Video and the ad-supported service Amazon Freevee service over this weekend.

Joe Russo is set to direct every episode of the second season and Amazon has confirmed that executive producer David Weil will be returning as showrunner.

“Citadel is a truly global phenomenon,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon and MGM Studios. “Our goal was always to create a new franchise rooted in original IP that would grow Prime Video’s international audience. This show has drawn an outsize number of new international customers to Prime Video.

“Its massive worldwide debut audience is a testament to Joe and Anthony Russo’s remarkable vision, the incredible talents of Richard Madden, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Lesley Manville and Stanley Tucci, and the tireless work of the creative teams, cast, and crew.

“Given the overwhelming number of our customers who have embraced this show, we are not only thrilled to share the premiere episode of Citadel globally without membership, but also confirm that the series will return for a second season.”

Executive producers Anthony and Joe Russo added: “The innovative storytelling of Citadel has paved the way for an incredible, worldwide collaboration with creatives in front of and behind the camera.”