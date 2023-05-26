Prime Video reveal title of Citadel’s Italian spin-off 

Citadel: Diana has been revealed as the title of the first spin-off from Prime Video’s spy drama Citadel which completes its first run today. The streaming service has also revealed a first look at Matilda De Angelis as Diana’s central character.

Starring Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Citadel tells the story of two agents who must uncover the identity of the mole who brought down their agency.

The consequences of the finale create ripple effects that will be felt throughout it universe and explored in both the main series and its spin-offs, and fans can stay tuned for a post-credits teaser of Citadel: Diana which reveals an exciting look at what’s to come.

Other cast members alongside De Angelis include Lorenzo Cervasio, Maurizio Lombardi, Julia Piaton, Thekla Reuten, Daniele Paoloni, Bernhard Schütz, and Filippo Nigro.

Produced by Cattleya, part of ITV Studios, Citadel: Diana was created and filmed in Italy. Citadel creators Anthony and Joe Russo serve as executive producers.