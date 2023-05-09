Prime Video reveals airdate for final season of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan 

Prime Video has confirmed that the final season of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan will debut on 30th June with its opening two episodes, followed by further double-bill for each of the next two weeks.

The season finds Jack (John Krasinski) – now CIA Acting Deputy Director – facing both foreign and domestic enemies when an internal probe uncovers a series of suspicious black ops that could expose the vulnerability of the country.

As Jack and his team investigate, they discover the convergence of a drug cartel with a terrorist organization, ultimately revealing a conspiracy much closer to home and testing our hero’s belief in the system he has always fought to protect.

In addition to Krasinski, the series stars Wendell Pierce as James Greer, Michael Kelly as Mike November, and Betty Gabriel as CIA Acting Director Elizabeth Wright, with Abbie Cornish returning as Cathy Mueller.

Joining the cast this season are Michael Peña as Domingo Chavez and Louis Ozawa as Chao Fah.