Prime Video reveals cast for season two of Modern Love

Amazon has announced that Gbenga Akinnagbe, Lucy Boynton, Zoe Chao, Minnie Driver, Dominique Fishback, Kit Harington, Garrett Hedlund, Anna Paquin, Miranda Richardson and Marquis Rodriguez will star in season two of Prime Video’s Modern Love.

Other confirmed cast members include Susan Blackwell (Madam Secretary), Maria Dizzia (Orange is the New Black), newcomer Grace Edwards, Tony Award nominee Kathryn Gallagher (Jagged Little Pill), Telci Huynh (God Friended Me), Tony Award winner Nikki M. James (Book of Mormon), Aparna Nancherla (Corporate), Larry Owens (High Maintenance), Zane Pais (Room 104), Isaac Powell (Dear Evan Hansen), Ben Rappaport (For the People), Milan Ray (Troop Zero), Jack Reynor (Midsommar), James Scully (You S2), Zuzanna Szadkowski (Gossip Girl), Lulu Wilson (The Glorias), Don Wycherley (Wild Mountain Thyme), and Jeena Yi (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt).

Inspired by The New York Times column of the same name, the series explores stories of love and relationships in all their complexities. Season two will launch on Prime Video later this year in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

“We’re so excited to bring a second season of this series to life and give an opportunity to really shine a light on what matters most,” said series showrunner John Carney.

“With so much uncertainty in our current world, these stories bring truth and love to people everywhere and I’m so appreciative to be a part of making that happen.”