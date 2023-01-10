Prime Video reveals return date for Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne’s Carnival Row 

Prime Video has released the official trailer the second and final season of Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne’s fantasy-drama Carnival Row which debuts on February 17th, with two episodes released each week.

Season two Row picks up with former inspector Rycroft Philostrate aka Philo (Bloom) investigating a series of gruesome murders stoking social tension.

Vignette Stonemoss (Delevingne) and the Black Raven plot payback for the unjust oppression inflicted by The Burgue’s human leaders, Jonah Breakspear (Arty Froushan) and Sophie Longerbane (Caroline Ford).

Tourmaline Larou (Karla Crome) inherits supernatural powers that threaten her fate and the future of The Row. And, after escaping The Burgue and her vengeful brother Ezra (Andrew Gower), Imogen Spurnrose (Tamzin Merchant) and her partner Agreus Astrayon (David Gyasi) encounter a radical new society which upends their plans.

With humans and fae folk divided and freedom on the line, each hero will face impossible dilemmas and soul-defining tests in the epic conclusion of Carnival Row.