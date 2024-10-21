Prime Video reveals voice cast for Secret Level

Arnold Schwarzenegger, Keanu Reeves, Kevin Hart and Temuera Morrison are among the stars revealed as voicing Secret Level, Prime Video’s new adult-animated anthology series.

Created by and executive produced by Tim Miller, the series features original stories set within the worlds of some of the world’s most beloved video games.

Amazon says “each of the episodes is a celebration of games and gamers.”

The show will be available exclusively on Prime Video in over 240 countries and territories worldwide, with two weekly episode drops, starting on December 10th.

Other cast members include Ariana Greenblatt, Heaven Hart, Emily Swallow, Gabriel Luna, Ricky Whittle, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Merle Dandridge, Claudia Doumit, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Clive Standen, Laura Bailey, and Michael Beach.