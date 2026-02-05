Prime Video reveals new The Grand Tour presenters

Prime Video has revealed a new presenter line-up for The Grand Tour, its globe-trotting motoring show originally fronted by former Top Gear hosts Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May.

The trio bowed out two years ago with a special episode in which they drove off into the Botswana sunset for the final time.

Now celebrated trainspotter and secret petrolhead Francis Bourgeois, alongside James Engelsman and Thomas Holland, the acclaimed creators of the YouTube show Throttle House, will front a new six-part incarnation of the series.

Viewers will see them crossing the Angolan desert in track cars to exploring Malaysia’s vibrant car culture, before heading to California to test cutting-edge America’s latest and greatest performance cars.

The new series is produced by Studio Lambert and returns to Prime Video later this year.

Tara Erer, Head of UK & Northern Europe Originals, said: “The Grand Tour is Prime Video’s most watched unscripted UK Original series globally, so finding the right successors was no small feat – but we’ve absolutely struck gold.

“We’re beyond excited to pass the keys to Thomas, James, and Francis, three standout talents who emerged from an extensive search.

“Each bringing distinctive talents and energy that will propel the series into exciting new territory while capturing the spirit of adventure and camaraderie of this beloved franchise.”

Tim Harcourt, Chief Creative Officer at Studio Lambert, said: “The Grand Tour has humour and a pure love of cars at its heart. It’s been a delight to find and film a brilliant new trio who take these values across the world from Angola and Malaysia to California and Didcot Parkway.”