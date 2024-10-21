Remastered Tomb Raider I-III bundle gets physical PlayStation and Switch release

A bundle consisting of the first three Tomb Raider games, all of which have been remastered, is now available from physical retailers for PlayStation & Nintendo Switch.

Released digitally earlier year and published by Aspyr, the new three-game bundle features upgraded graphics and performance enhancements, along with all expansions and secret levels for the first time ever on consoles.

Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft lets long-time fans and newcomers alike step into the boots of the iconic hero in her first three adventures like never before.

Players can experience the journey their own way, with the ability to toggle on the fly between enhanced and original graphics, as well as switch between classic and modern joystick control schemes.

Tomb Raider I + the “Unfinished Business” Expansion

In the game that started it all, adventurer Lara Croft has been hired to recover the pieces of an ancient artifact known as the Scion.

Run, jump, swim and climb in fearless acrobatic style to find out the truth of its origin and powers, leaving only a trail of empty tombs and ammo in your wake. The original Tomb Raider comes complete with the “Unfinished Business” expansion, which adds four bonus levels in two extra chapters.

Tomb Raider II + the “Golden Mask” Expansion

The award-winning second installment in the Tomb Raider series invites you to join Lara as she travels around the globe to retrieve the legendary Dagger of Xian, said to grant the powers of a fire-breathing dragon to its holder. Tomb Raider II includes the “Gold Mask” expansion, which adds five bonus levels in a separate mini-adventure.

Tomb Raider III + “The Lost Artifact” Expansion

Lara follows the clues to a deadly secret in this complex adventure combining challenging puzzles with high-speed action. Boldly leap chasms and blast monsters in pursuit of a mystery that defies all earthly explanation. “The Lost Artifact” includes six bonus levels that continue Lara’s adventures from the original Tomb Raider III.