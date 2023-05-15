Prime Video reveals when the latest Grand Tour special will air 

Prime Video has confirmed that the latest Grand Tour special, in which Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May head to Central Europe, will debut on June 16th.

The Grand Tour: Eurocrash sees the trio take a 1400-mile journey from Gdańsk in Poland, through Slovakia, Hungary and Slovenia.

Along the way they sample some Soviet style Formula 1, are attacked by deadly archers, recruit a famous racing driver and take part in a spectacular Fast and Furious climax.

A further special recently finished filming in Mauritania and will stream at a later date.