Prime Video sets date for Kevin Hart’s Die Hart

Prime Video has confirmed that Die Hart, a movie-length re-edit of Kevin Hart’s satirical action series which originally aired on the now defunct streaming service Quibi, will stream from February 24th.

Die Hart sees Hart playing a fictionalised version of himself, as he sets out to pivot from being pigeonholed as a comedy wingman to being taken seriously as an action movie star.

To achieve his aim, Hart attends “action hero school” run by Ron Wilcox (John Travolta), where he attempts to learn the ropes on how to become one of the industry’s most coveted action stars.

Hart and Travolta are joined by Nathalie Emmanuel (Game of Thrones, the Fast & Furious franchise), Josh Hartnett (Wrath of Man, Paradise Lost), and Jean Reno (Call My Agent!, 22 Bullets).