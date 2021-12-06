Prime Video to screen one hour Shatner in Space special

William Shatner’s real-life trip into space is to be showcased in a new Prime Video special premiering in the U.S., Canada, UK, Australia, and New Zealand on December 15th.

The one-hour special, which will launch in additional territories in early 2022, details the events before, during, and after Shatner’s life-changing flight—which made him the oldest person to ever travel to the cosmos.

News of the show was announced by Shatner during a virtual panel for CCXP Worlds, the virtual version of the world’s largest fan convention in São Paulo, Brazil.

“My time in space was the most profound experience I could have ever imagined,” he said.

“This special documenting my journey gives a dramatic view of that experience, and my hope is that it inspires the world to see we must go to space to save Earth.”