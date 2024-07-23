Prime Video update promises easier content discoverability

Amazon is making changes to its Prime Video app which it says will bring “clarity and simplicity” to users.

The app provides access to the Prime Video streaming service as well as optional add-on channels plus a store offering additional series and movies which are available to buy or rent.

As a result, it can be initially unclear what content is included in the Prime Video library and what is subject to an additional payment.

Changes unveiled today include “making it easier to quickly identify movies and series that are available at no additional cost to your Prime membership” through a revised navigation bar.

In addition, Amazon is adding Generative AI powered recommendations which group titles around to the user’ interests, and it’s improving how users explore, sign-up and manage any add-on subscriptions.

The changes will begin to roll out globally today and become available to all customers in the coming weeks.

“We’re always listening to customers and reviewing feedback, and it’s clear that many are in search of a more intuitive streaming experience,” said Kam Keshmiri, vice president of Design at Prime Video.

“With the improvements we have made to the user experience, customers will be presented with an easy-to-navigate entertainment destination where they can discover new titles and enjoy favorites, as well as sign-up or switch add-on subscriptions with just a few clicks. Best of all, they can do this while using a single login.”