Crunchyroll to join YouTube’s Primetime Channels line-up

Crunchyroll, the Sony-owned anime streaming service, will join the UK YouTube Primetime Channels line-up before the end of this year.

Primetime Channels allows users to watch premium content via the YouTube app on their smart TV and streaming device while enjoying the simplicity of managing all their subscriptions in one place.

Crunchyroll’s addition will bring the world’s largest dedicated anime library of over 25,000 hours of content and 50,000 episodes across more than 2,000 titles, to the service.

The news follows the launch of Crunchyroll channels on Prime Video, Amazon Freevee, LG and Roku plus the arrival of a dedicated app on Hisense Smart TVs.