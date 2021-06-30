Prime Video’s Jolt gets official trailer

DSC08253.ARW

Amazon has released the official trailer for Jolt, which comes to Prime Video on July 23rd, and stars Kate Beckinsale, Bobby Cannavale, Jai Courtney, Laverne Cox, David Bradley, Ori Pfeffer, Susan Sarandon and Stanley Tucci.

Synopsis:

Lindy is a beautiful, sardonically-funny woman with a painful secret: Due to lifelong, rare neurological disorder, she experiences sporadic rage-filled, murderous impulses that can only be stopped when she shocks herself with a special electrode device.

Unable to find love and connection in a world that fears her bizarre condition, she finally trusts a man long enough to fall in love, only to find him murdered the next day.

Heartbroken and enraged, she embarks on a revenge-filled mission to find his killer.