Prime Video’s latest Grand Tour special gets trailer and airdate

Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May will return to Prime Video in The Grand Tour presents: A Scandi Flick September 16th.

The trio travel to the Scandinavian Arctic Circle where, at the wheel of their favourite rally cars, they embark on a catastrophe-filled adventure that takes in Cold War submarine bases, frozen lake racetracks, crashes and ski resort chaos as they drag homemade houses from the coast of Norway to the Russian Border.

A Scandi Flick is the trio’s first outing since Carnage a Trois, the second of The Grand Tour’s lockdown specials, which launched in December 2021.