Prime Video’s Paris Saint-Germain docuseries launches in September

Amazon has announced that the Prime Video sports documentary PSG Ô Ville Lumière, 50 Ans De Légende, which takes fans behind the scenes of Paris Saint-Germain, will launch globally, excluding China and the Middle-East, on September 10th.

The four-part series gives fans a never-before-seen look inside the famous Parisian club, following players, coaches and supporters in the heart of the action during the last two seasons, including the club’s challenging journey in Ligue 1 and UEFA Champions League.

The exclusive series also promises to bring a different perspective on how far the club has come since its creation in 1970, to now being the most successful football club in France, featuring interviews from some of the most iconic players of the last five decades who have worn the PSG shirt.

Among many others, Rai, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, David Beckham, Ronaldinho, Youri Djorkaeff, David Ginola and Bernard Lama share their experiences and unforgettable moments at Paris Saint-Germain.

PSG Ô Ville Lumière, 50 Ans De Légende is co-produced by PSG TV and CAPA, with Manuel Herrero as showrunner and directed by Benjamin Montel (2 episodes) and Sebastian Perez Pezzani (1 episode).