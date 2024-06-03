Prime Video’s Roger Federer documentary gets trailer

A new trailer has been released for Federer: Twelve Final Days, the feature-length documentary following the final 12 days of Roger Federer’s illustrious career, which comes to Prime Video on June 20th.

Helmed by Academy Award-winning director Asif Kapadia and director Joe Sabia, the documentary was “originally a home video never intended for public viewing”.

Sign up to Prime Video at Amazon.co.uk*

*Affiliate Link. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying

Amazon says it “captures Federer at his most vulnerable and candid self, as he says goodbye to a game and the fans that shaped his life for the last two decades.”

Federer: Twelve Final Days features interviews from legendary rivals and friends Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, and Andy Murray.