Prime Video’s The Continental: From the World of John Wick gets new trailer 

Amazon’s Prime Video has released the first trailer for its three-part John Wick prequel series, The Continental, which comes to the service in September.

Starring Colin Woodell, Mel Gibson, Michelle Prada, Ben Robson, Hubert Point-Du Jour, Nhung Kate, Jessica Allain, Ayomide Adegun, Jeremy Bobb and Peter Greene, the series explores the origin behind the iconic hotel-for-assassins, which is the centrepiece of the John Wick universe.

The story is told through the eyes of a young Winston Scott as he’s dragged into the hellscape of 1970s New York City to face a past he thought he’d left behind.

Winston charts a deadly course through the hotel’s mysterious underworld in a harrowing attempt to seize the hotel where he will eventually take his throne.

The Continental: From the World of John Wick debuts on Prime Video on September 22nd, with new episodes available weekly.