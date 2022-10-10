Prime Video’s The People We Hate at the Wedding gets confirmed launch date

Kristen Bell, Ben Platt and Allison Janney star in The People We Hate at the Wedding . Courtesy of Amazon Studios

Prime Video has confirmed that The People We Hate at the Wedding, its upcoming romcom starring Allison Janney, Kristen Bell, and Ben Platt, will debut on November 18th.

Adapted from Grant Ginder’s novel of the same name, the film follows struggling American siblings Alice (Bell) and Paul (Platt), who reluctantly agree to attend the wedding of their estranged, wealthy half-sister in the English countryside alongside their mother, Donna (Janney).

Over the course of the wedding week, the family’s many skeletons are wrenched from the closet, and the unlikely reunion gives everyone the motivation to move their own lives forward.

A modern wedding comedy for anyone with a slightly dysfunctional family (everyone), or anyone who’s been forced to attend a wedding they tried to avoid (also everyone).

Claire Scanlon is directing from a script by Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin and Wendy Molyneux, which the duo adapted from Grant Ginder’s novel of the same name.

The film also stars Cynthia Addai-Robinson (The Lord of the Rings, The Accountant, Power), Karan Soni (Miracle Workers, Not Okay, 7 Days), Dustin Milligan (Rutherford Falls, Schitt’s Creek), Tony Goldwyn (King Richard, The Hot Zone: Anthrax), Isaach De Bankolé (The Limits of Control, Black Panther, Casino Royale), Jorma Taccone (Popstar, Kung Fury 2), and Julian Ovenden (Bridgerton, Adult Material, Knightfall).