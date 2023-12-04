Prime Video’s The Test returns for third season

Prime Video has confirmed that The Test, its docuseries which takes viewers behind the scenes of the Australian men’s cricket team, will be returning for a third season.

Produced in collaboration with Cricket Australia and Whooshka Media, the new run follows the Australian men’s cricket team as they face off against India and England.

The season will explore “the untold, emotional, and personal stories behind the iconic sporting moments,” as team members are confronted with merciless opponents, hostile crowds, and the pressure of a legacy-defining tour.

Richard Ostroff, head of broadcasting and production at Cricket Australia, said:“The third season of The Test captures the gripping tussle between Australia and India at the World Test Championship Final, and the extraordinary behind-the-scenes drama of the 2023 Ashes in England.

“Cricket fans in Australia and across the world will ride all the emotions and tight contests, as our players battle it out on the biggest stages of all. This series will be the best yet.”

Hushidar Kharas, head of Prime Video Australia and New Zealand, added: “Prime Video is proud to have a long-standing relationship with Cricket Australia following the huge success of Seasons One and Two, and I cannot wait to see how directors Adrian Brown and Sheldon Wynne recount these iconic moments for the Australian cricket team.”