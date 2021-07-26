Prime Video’s The Wheel of Time adaptation gets teaser poster

Prime Video have revealed the teaser poster for its upcoming Amazon Original fantasy series The Wheel of Time which arrives on the streaming service this November.

Based on Robert Jordan’s best-selling fantasy novels, the series is set in a world where magic exists and only certain women are allowed to access it.

Rosamund Pike stars as Moiraine, a member of the incredibly powerful all-female organisation called the Aes Sedai, as she arrives in the small town of Two Rivers. There, she embarks on a dangerous, world-spanning journey with five young men and women, one of whom is prophesied to be the Dragon Reborn, who will either save or destroy humanity…

The series is produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television.