Prime Video’s The Wheel of Time gets new trailer

Amazon has released a brand-new teaser trailer for Prime Video’s upcoming fantasy series, The Wheel of Time.

Based on Robert Jordan’s best-selling books, the series takes place in a world where magic exists and only certain women are allowed to access it, and follows Moiraine (Rosamund Pike) as she arrives in the small town of Two Rivers.

There, she embarks on a dangerous, world-spanning journey with five young men and women, one of whom is prophesied to be the Dragon Reborn, who will either save or destroy humanity.

The first three episodes of will premiere on Friday 19th November 2021 with new episodes available each Friday following, leading up to the season finale on 24th December.