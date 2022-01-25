Prime Video’s Upload to return in March

Prime Video has announced that the seven-episode second season of Upload, its near-future comedy starring Robbie Amell and Andy Allo, will debut on March 11th.

The series is set in a technologically advanced future where hologram phones, 3D food printers, automated grocery stores are the norm and humans can choose to be “uploaded” into a virtual afterlife.



In Season Two, Nathan (Amell) is at a crossroads in his (after) life… his ex-girlfriend Ingrid has unexpectedly arrived to Lakeview hoping to strengthen their relationship, but his heart still secretly yearns for his customer service angel Nora (Allo).

Meanwhile Nora is off the grid and involved with the anti-tech rebel group “The Ludds.”