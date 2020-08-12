Prop Store to auction 1977 Darth Vader costume

A host of original Star Wars movie props are up for sale as part of Prop Store’s latest entertainment memorabilia auction.

The event takes place on 26th and 27th of August and features over 850 unique and original items, including a collection of very special Star Wars items such as a 1977 Darth Vader promotional touring costume, a Stormtrooper helmet and a chess piece armature from the original movie.

From the sequels there’s a Duros Alien Mask from The Empire Strikes Back and Boba Fett helmet from Return Of The Jedi, plus Count Dooku and Obi-Wan Kenobi’s Dueling Lightsabers from Attack Of The Clones.

Brandon Alinger, Prop Store COO, commented on the upcoming auction – “Prop Store is known for focusing on the 1970s and 1980s with our memorabilia auctions, and we’re thrilled to continue our tradition of offering quality Star Wars lots with the original 1977 touring Darth Vader costume in this auction.

“In addition to being worn at promotional events for the original movie, the helmet’s dome has the distinction of featuring on the Advance poster for The Empire Strikes Back.

“We’re also auctioning off an original Stormtrooper helmet, a Ewan McGregor Obi-Wan Kenobi lightsaber handle, and much more.

“Prop Store is thrilled to be offering such wonderful pieces of the Star Wars universe to fans, together with over 850 props and costumes at Prop Store’s Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction on 26th August 2020 and 27th August 2020.”

The auction will be live-streamed online for fans to track the bidding on auction day. Registration is now open at www.propstore.com/liveauction